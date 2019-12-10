Dubai: Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansouri will leave behind off-race issues as teams brace for the final round on the 2019 UIM XCAT World Championship at this weekend’s Dubai Grand Prix.

The defending XCAT world champions, who opened the season with back-to-back race wins in Italy, hope that a repeat performance will be enough to see them retain the title they secured with victory in China’s Hangzhou Grand Prix last year.