Al Mansouri (left) and Torrente will be hoping to carry forward the good work going into this week's racing in Shanghai. Image Credit: Team Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansouri are primed for a crucial test in China this weekend as they look to tighten their grip on a second successive XCAT World Championship crown.

The reigning world champions, who lead the 2019 series after winning the opening round in Italy, face three races in as many days in the Shanghai Grand Prix knowing that the title race could effectively be won or lost before December’s final round in Dubai.

The added incentive for Torrente and Al Mansouri in Abu Dhabi 4 is to keep Team Abu Dhabi on course for a unique quadruple world powerboat racing triumph this season.