Dubai: The trio of Rashid Albwardy, Saoud Khoory and Maxi Malacalza representing title sponsor Tonino Lamborghini Residences Dubai emerged victorious with a tight 7-6 win against Team Hills Advertising in the final of the Beach Polo Cup Dubai.
Played at Skydive Dubai late on Friday, the final rose to expectations as one of the closest in the nine-year history of the competition with the title sponsor’s team led by Albwardy winning the crown.
Rashid’s brother Tariq and his Hills Advertising teammates, Sam Instone and Ramiro Cordero put the pressure on their opponents from the very first bell and led till the third chukka. That’s when Tonino Lamborghini started catching up to tie the scores at 5-5.
The final chukka belonged to the Rashid Albwardy-led team with Malacalza the standout to walk away with the Most Valuable Player award. Team Altaaqa Global got the better of Team Lindt in the play-off for the third place.
Shaikh Mansour Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC) was joined by Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council at the awards presentation at the end of the final.
Held under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of DSC, the Tonino Lamborghini Residences Dubai Beach Polo Cup Dubai 2018 presented by Oriental Pearls officially brings down the curtains on the 2018 polo season.