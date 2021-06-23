Malang Tamba, a Gambian Para athlete participating in the ongoing Fazza Championship, thanked Sheikh Mansoor for his generous help to prepare for Tokyo Paralympics. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Dubai: Malang Tamba, a Gambian Para athlete, thanked Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Protection of the Rights of People of Determination in helping realise his dream of competing at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Sheikh Mansoor directed Dubai Club for People of Determination and concerned authorities to offer every possible support to Malang as he sought qualification for the Tokyo Paralympics, including the gift of a top-of-the-line specialised wheelchair.

His directive to support Tamba underscores the patronage and support of UAE’s leadership for sport in general and for Para athletes in particular. The emirate hosts a number of international sports competition for People of Determination throughout the year at Dubai Club for People of Determination, including the Fazza Championship in different sports. The club is currently hosting more than 300 athletes from 62 different countries for the 11th edition of the Fazza International Powerlifting Championship – Dubai World Cup 2021, which started on June 19 and will continue until June 24.

The support of the leadership has also served as a huge incentive for Emirati Para athletes and two members of Dubai Club for People of Determination – powerlifter Mohammed Khamis Khalaf, a two-time Paralympic gold medal winner and history-making shooter Aisha Al Muhairi – have already qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will be taking place later this summer from August 24 to September 5.

Aisha Al Muhairi, who booked her ticket for Tokyo at the World Cup Shooting Championship in Peru, is the first Emirati Para shooter to qualify for a Paralympics.

Sulayman Colley, President of Gambia National Paralympic Committee who is currently in Dubai for the 11th Fazza International Powerlifting Championship, paid tributes to Sheikh Mansoor for his support and thanked him on behalf of Tamba.

“It came at a really crucial time for Tamba as he was preparing for the Tokyo Paralympic Games and it has certainly helped him. Now, as Tamba goes to Tokyo, it will serve as an incentive for him to do his best and try and make Gambia and His Highness proud.”