Over 12,000 participants from across the world took part in the third edition of race

Titus Ekiru wins the 2021 Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon Image Credit: Supplied

Following a highly competitive race, Titus Ekiru and Judith Jeptum Korir crossed the finish line as the winners of the 2021 Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The third edition of the Bronze Label race saw over 12,000 runners participate across six race categories, including the individual 42.2km marathon distance and marathon relay for teams of two, the 10K, 5K and 2.5K distances, as well as the wheelchair race. The race took runners along a scenic route showcasing the capital’s iconic, cultural and tourist landmarks.

Kenyan Ekiru stormed to victory with a time of 2:06.13, continuing his reign as the world’s fastest man of 2021 in the marathon category. He was followed by Tanzanian Alphonce Felix Simbu, who clocked a new personal best time of 2:07.50. Right on his heels and taking third place 2019 winner Kenyan Reuben Kiprop Kibyego, with a time of 2:08.25.

Smashing her personal best time by over five minutes, Kenyan Jeptum Korir won the female category with a time of 2:22.30. Bahrain’s Eunice Chebichii Chumba took second place in 2:26.01, while third place went to Immaculate Chemutai.

Following his historic win, Ekiru said: “Despite my pacemaker dropping out early, I’m extremely proud to have won the race this morning. The course was beautiful, and I am thankful to the organisers for inviting me to the capital to compete in such an amazing race. I look forward to defending my title next year.”

Jeptum Korir added: “While the course was challenging, I was able to set a new personal record of 2:22:30 for which I am exceptionally proud. I am grateful to have participated in the third edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon and I thank Abu Dhabi for welcoming me for such an unforgettable experience.”

Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, added: “The third edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon was a true celebration of our capital’s excellence and a testament to the city’s position as a major global sporting destination. With over 12,000 participants, the event saw runners from various backgrounds across the city and further afield, all dedicated to maintaining an enhanced physical well-being. We congratulate the winners and participants across all categories and commend them for their resilience in completing this historic race.”

Andrea Trabuio, Race Director, said: “Today, we concluded another successful edition of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon with great results across the board. Once again, this year’s race has exceeded expectations, with even more participants and new records set by some of the world’s greatest athletes. We now look forward to planning the fourth edition of the marathon and achieving even better results.”