Tim Wellens has put pen to paper on a new contract to join UAE Team Emirates as part of a two year deal which will see him with the squad through to the end of 2024.
The 31-year-old from Sint Truiden in Belgium has a stellar palmares with no fewer than 34 professional victories, among them 4 stage wins at Grand Tours. The Flandrien will aim to build on that over the coming seasons.
New challenge
Wellens said, “After ten great years with my former team I decided it was time for a new challenge. I feel like I’m joining a truly global team at UAE Emirates with a really professional structure and a lot of ambition. I’m very excited to get started and be part of the squad for 2023 and beyond.”
Mauro Gianetti (Team Principal & CEO) said, “We are very pleased to welcome Tim into our team for next year. We all know what he is capable of and believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years.”