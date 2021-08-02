Tie Break Tens is coming to Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Tie Break Tens, the fast-paced, short-form tennis format, has announced that the international tennis series will be heading to Dubai this October as an annual event. This will mark the first time the region has staged an event from this series which launched in 2015 at the Royal Albert Hall, London. The event will take place at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on October 22.

Tie Break Tens (TB10) has previously staged hugely successful events in London, Vienna, Madrid, Melbourne, New York and Indian Wells and features international tennis stars from across the world- next stop Dubai.

French superstar Gael Monfils, known for his flambouyant play and ever-smiling face will headline the men’s event in October, with plans to expand with a women’s tournament in the near future. In previous years, the TB10 tournament has attracted the world’s best players including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Serena Williams, Elina Svitolina and Rafael Nadal.

TB10, the only officially recognised short format of tennis, is a quick-fire version of the sport, comprised solely of 10-point tie breaks involving eight players in a knock-out format with a winner-takes-all prize of Dh500,000.

Jimmy Poon, Tournament Director for TB10 Dubai said: “We really believe that Tie Break Tens is paving the way for the future of tennis, and whether you are an avid tennis fan, a young tennis player or just seeking an entertaining evening watching sport of the highest quality, TB10s events energise fans of the sport at all levels. Launching this event in the current climate has its challenges, but nowhere is better equipped than Dubai to deliver. With the support of local institutions and government, we were determined to establish this exciting format for our community, our partners, and for tennis fans. It really is tennis like you have never seen before.

“We are equally excited to announce that leading up to the main tournament itself, TB10 Dubai is also establishing a grassroots junior tournament in parallel to support young talent in the sport, with the finals of both the boys and girls U18s event being played in the arena on the night of the main event. Also included is a tennis clinic in the week leading up to the main event for competition winners from schools in Dubai.”

Rachel Woodward, Marketing Director at Tie Break Tens, added: “Tie Break Tens is a really exciting tennis format that breaks the conventional moulds for the sport as it allows fans to get closer to the world’s biggest stars and delivers high quality entertainment in the course of one evening. We are delighted to be able to bring the format to Dubai and add another world-class leading venue to our tournament schedule.”