Dubai: Roisin Thomas, Rashid Al Baloushi, Sam Stollery and Majid Al Baloushi were crowned overall champions in their respective categories at the end of the UAE Cycling Federation Dubai Eye 103.8 UAE Road Cycling Championship held over the weekend.
Thomas took the Expatriate Female title, Rashid Al Baloushi claimed the Social Emirati Male crown, Sam Stollery won the Expatriate Male, while Majid Al Baloushi clinched the Emirati Clubs Male title.
Impressive among the top four overall champions were Majid Al Baloushi and Stollery as they managed to come in with consistent performances while retaining the leaders’ jersey’s throughout the four-stage series of this competition.
The weekend race had its quota of thrills and a nail-biting sprint across the finish line saw honours in the Dubai Sports City Stage going to Samah Khaled (Expatriate Female), Khalfan Al Sabri (Emirati Social Male), Majid Al Baloushi (Emirati Clubs Male) and Bart Van den Dries (Expatriate Male).
Titles in the UAE Road Cycling Championship’s four main categories were decided via a points system, while following the British Cycling Points System (NAT A Road Category).
The overall champions will now carry forward their ‘Champion’s Jersey’ and title through to the next season.
Further information and results from all stages and the overall championship can be found on www.uaecycf.com.