Abu Dhabi: The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019, in partnership with the UAE Ministry of Community Development and Host Town committees of each emirate, on Friday officially welcomed the world ahead of the event, which begins on March 14.

The World Games’ Host Town Programme — which will see a series of cultural events across the UAE and goes on until March 11 — is the largest cultural exchange programme in the Middle East and North Africa. It will see almost 11,000 athletes and coaches from over 190 nations hosted across all seven emirates.

The Host Town Programme is the first milestone for the delegations and athletes upon arriving in the UAE for the World Games where they experience the rich culture and history of the UAE ahead of their participation in the Games.

The delegations will spend three days in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah to experience true Emirati hospitality.

Hessa Bint Eisa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development and Chair of the Community and Legacy Committee of the Games, said: “Communities across the UAE are excitedly awaiting the Special Olympics athletes and look forward to welcoming them into their homes, community and their families.

“The Host Town Programme is a wonderful opportunity to build lifelong friendships between the athletes, coaches and the families who have volunteered to host them and demonstrate the world-famous generosity of the UAE. We want to show the whole world the values and traditions of the UAE society and the courageous habits of Zayed sons. We are all very keen to embody the best host event for the nations of the world.