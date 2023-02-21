Dubai: The Sustainable City opens its doors to visitors for the biggest edition of The International Horse show 2023 this week. The event will start on Thursday 23rd February and run until Sunday 26th February, and it is the largest to date with a total of 250 horses and riders from 12 countries jumping in the world-class competition.
Witnessing the participation of the best riders from the all over the world including UAE, the GCC, Canada, South Africa and Europe, the event will feature 11 rounds of competitions, including the CSI2 star-ranked event that is recognised by the Fédération Equestre Internationale, the international governing body of equestrian sports. Over the weekend, the event will reach its climax with horses jumping over 1.5 metres and skydivers from Skydive Dubai parachuting in to the area from 13,000 feet for the opening of the CS12 Grand Prix.
The event will also include a camel polo match and a K9 dog show from Dubai Police. The entire family can get involved with the chance to adopt a dog, visit the local animal sanctuary as well as witness a fashion show for children and dogs in matching outfits.
Fashion show
Underlining the core values of The Sustainable City, there will also be a sustainable fashion show and Origin Market, offering home-made sustainable products as well as hand-crafted items. In order to promote social sustainability and happiness, there will be activities for children such as arts and crafts, a magic show, performances and adults can also join in with fitness sessions and laughter yoga, to heal the body and mind. Entry for the event is free and the venue is pet friendly.
Maintaining its position as the happiest community in the gulf and with a focus on inclusivity, The Sustainable City consistently organises events of this calibre that involve all sectors of society in sports, the arts, wellness, and education to ensure that its community and the lives of its residents are instilled with joy and inspiration throughout the year.