Sharjah: Thailand’s athletes have emerged on top of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games, Sharjah 2019, with a total of 97 medals they won across competitions held from February 10-16 in Sharjah. The Thai medals tally comprised 32 gold, 41 silver and 22 bronze.
The UAE’s athletes took second spot to record a historic achievement for their nation with 71 medals (22 gold, 25 silver and 24 bronze).
India bagged 61 medals and secured the third spot on the list, with 21 gold and bronze finishes, and 19 silver wins.
Local sportsmen and women marked their international participation in Sharjah in the athletics as the top achievers with 47 medals including 15 gold, 18 silver, and 14 bronze.
In the second place came Algeria with a total tally of 23 medals, distributed 14 gold, seven silver and two bronze. Thailand claimed the third spot with 30 medals, 11 of which is gold, 14 silver and five bronze.
The UAE’s winning streak did not stop at athletics. Local shooters hardly missed with Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani securing four gold medals over the course of shooting contests at the Al Dhaid Sports Club. Local shooters claimed three silver and six bronze at the end of competitions with a total tally of 13 medals. German shooters clinched second position with two gold and two silver.
Meanwhile, Estonia took the third spot with a total tally of 3 medals split between 1 silver and two bronze.
The Games concluded with a spectacular ceremony in the presence of Shaikh Saqr Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council, and the attendance of Dr Tariq Sultan Bin Khadem, vice-chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and chairman of the Executive Committee, Rudi Van Den Abbeele, president of the IWAS Federation, and a host of state officials.
The Games saw 555 female and male athletes from 50 countries take part. During the closing ceremony, Dr. Tariq Sultan gave a speech on behalf of Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019, and stressed the importance of this international competition in nurturing and empowering sportsmen and women.
Final medal table
Rank Country G S B Total
1 Thailand 32 41 24 97
2 UAE 22 25 24 71
3 India 21 19 21 61
4 Algeria 14 7 2 23
5 Russia 12 4 21 37
6 South Korea 11 8 5 24
7 China 10 10 12 32
8 Estonia 10 3 13
9 Germany 8 8 11 27
10 Ukraine 8 4 12