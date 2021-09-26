Gael Monfils Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Tie Break Tens will be hosted at City Walk’s Coca-Cola Arena on the evening of October 22 — and tickets are now on sale. This is the region’s first tournament of the quick-fire tennis format, which will see some of the world’s finest players go head-to-head in a series of fast-paced knockout matches to see who gets the championship title and Dh500,000 prize.

Part of the international series that first took place in London’s Albert Hall in 2015, the Tie Break Tens (TB10) tournament series, now in its seventh year, is coming to Dubai, and will feature many of the world’s favourite players.

The Dubai tournament taking place in October will feature French No. 1 and winner of 10 ATP World Tour singles titles, Gael Monfils, who is always a crowd favourite and widely known for his for his entertainment value. Also appearing will be this year’s winner of the Murray River Open in Melbourne, the British No. 1 Dan Evans. Further players will be announced over the coming weeks.

The exciting TB10s is the only officially recognised short-form of traditional tennis — there are no games, sets or matches — just 10-point tie breakers where eight players compete in a knockout format with a winner-takes-all prize. It’s a fantastic way to see a lot of tennis played in a short period of time, where every point counts, over the course of just one evening, creating a spectacular series of exciting and unpredictable clashes, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats. This year will commence with the Dubai men’s tournament, with plans for women’s and junior tournaments also under way.

Tickets are available on the Coca-Cola Arena website and across all ticketing outlets in the UAE.

Jimmy Poon, Tournament Director for TB10s Dubai, said: “This is such a great addition to the Dubai sporting calendar and we’re really excited to see some of the world’s best players come to showcase this exciting game. Tennis fans will enjoy the game as they’ve not seen it before here and I’m confident the sport will attract some new fans as they enjoy this fast-paced evening of sporting fun — the energy and drama around these knockouts is infectious to say the least.

Leading up to the tournament, Dubai TB10s has announced a grass-roots junior tournament to support young talent in the sport, with the finals of both the boys and girls U18s games being played in the arena on the night of the main event. A tennis clinic will be held in the week leading up to the main TB10s evening for competition winners from schools in Dubai.