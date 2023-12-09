Sharjah: In a dazzling display of skill and speed, Jonas Andersson, the reigning UIM F1H2O World Champion from Sweden, claimed victory in an intense race to secure the Pole Position at the “Grand Prix of Sharjah” at Khalid Lagoon.
This thrilling event unfolded on Saturday in the UIM F1H2O World Championship finale, held under the patronage of Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council.
Consolidating his position
Andersson’s triumph, marking his second world title of the season, consolidates his top position in powerboat racing after adding the Pole Position title to add to the drivers’ title he had won a race in advance.
Maintaining an impressive 13-point lead in the season standings with 82 points, Andersson stands ahead of the formidable defending champion, American Sean Torrente of Team Abu Dhabi (Boat 1).
Piloting Boat 14, Andersson showcased unparalleled prowess, navigating the challenging 2.05km course with precision and speed. Clocking in at a blistering 45.727 seconds, he secured pole position for the main race scheduled to kick off on Sunday, leaving Torrente in second place by a slim margin of 0.00”106 seconds. The third spot went to Andersson’s Team Sweden teammate, Finnish driver Kalle Viippo, steering Boat 15, with a recorded time of 46.603 seconds.
Numerous challenges
Expressing his joy, Andersson said: “We are thrilled with the success we achieved and securing the Best Time title in the Sharjah qualifiers. Despite the numerous challenges faced during the race, our technical team demonstrated remarkable resilience, swiftly addressing issues and fine-tuning the boat to perfection”.
As the stage is set for the “Grand Prix of Sharjah”, Andersson expressed confidence in defending his title he had won in Sharjah 12 months ago.
He added, “The expertise of our technicians and engineers in discovering the ideal tuning proved fruitful, not only in securing the first-place position but also in the outstanding performance of my teammate Viippo, who clinched the third position. I hope to defend my title in the “Grand Prix of Sharjah”, where I was crowned champion last year.”