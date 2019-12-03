Event in the capital to bring the curtains down on F2 world championship

Abu Dhabi: The Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi this weekend will bring the curtains down on the 2019 UIM F2 World Championship.

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi, who has already secured the F2 world crown for the second time in three years after dominating the 2019 series, has the opportunity to round off a superb season with a treasured victory on home waters.

This will be the first time that Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club (ADIMSC) has hosted a round of the UIM F2 Championship, and Al Qemzi has the chance of another place in the record books as the first ever F2 Grand Prix winner in the UAE capital. Among those aiming to block his path to victory are four drivers fighting it out for runners-up spot in the championship: Portugal’s Duarte Benavente, Sweden’s Ola Pettersson, Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen and Germany’s Stefan Hagin, winner of this year’s Grand Prix of Norway.

They are in a powerful 19-boat line-up assembling at ADIMSC, home base for Team Abu Dhabi who have also secured this year’s World Endurance Championships.