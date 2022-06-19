Abu Dhabi: The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival ended today at UAE University in Al Ain with hundreds of families flocking to support their children and provide extra motivation to capture a medal during the two-day event that was open to youths aged between 4 and 15.
Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, the second day of competition featured bouts across junior and teens. Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Academy took first place, with Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club and Palms Sports Academy finishing in second and third respectively. In the country rankings, the UAE continued their impressive record at this event to take first again, while Brazil came second, ahead of Jordan.
Local talents
Commenting on the success of the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival, Youssef Abdullah Al Batran, UAEJJF board member, said, “This year’s Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival has been notable for its strong competition levels. The UAE national team coaches can use events such as this to discover emerging local talents, which is one of the most important benefits of this tournament.”
Al Batran added that the families serve as a key partner of the UAE JJF in implementing its plans in refining the talents of children and directing them towards a healthy life while building a confident personality based on noble jiu-jitsu values such as patience, endurance, commitment, and discipline.