Dubai: Dubai will welcome some of the world’s best mountain bike riders this weekend for a pre-event race ahead of next year’s UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup season. Supported by Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the event takes place on Friday (December 13) at City Walk with more than 27 riders from 13 nationalities, including France, USA, Germany and Sweden, set to compete on a specially built 1km track.

Among the riders are Germany’s six-time mountain bike World Cup winner, Simon Gegenheimer and the UAE’s Yaser Al Baloushi and Majid Al Baloushi. In the women’s category, reigning champion Marion Fromberger will headline the field. The format will see the male and female riders split into groups of four with the fastest two advancing to the next stage.