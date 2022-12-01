Dubai: Team Sportsboat World Racing overcame a difficult sailing conditions and a fierce competition to clinch the lead on the opening day of the second annual Dubai Duty Free Sailing League Regatta, which kicked off at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC) on Thursday
Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, attended the launch of the regetta, along with Mohammed Harib, CEO of the Dubai International Marine Club, and Michael Schmidt, Senior VP — Retail Dubai Duty Free, as teams from across the UAE and around the world set sail for four thrilling days of racing.
Top position
A total of 24 teams took to the waters off Jumeirah Beach and Team Sportsboat World Racing, hailing from the Royal Southern Yacht Club (UK), fought off low winds and fierce competition to take the top position on the leaderboard as the racing wrapped up for the day.
Speaking about the weather conditions, Annisa Loadwick, member of DOSC’s Women on Water (WOW) Team, noted, “It’s a shame there isn’t a lot of wind. Though, as a new team, it was a good exercise in getting to know each other — by the last race, we had it together. Hopefully, tomorrow, we’ll be more cohesive.”
After races finished for the day, participants and spectators enjoyed an evening of live entertainment in the Tentola Racing Village.