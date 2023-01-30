Dubai: Over 2,000 male and female cyclists from the UAE and overseas are expected to participate in the 13th edition of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, which is qualifying to the Gran Fondo World Championship.
The 92 km cycling challenge will be organized on 19th Feb. 2023 with the support of Dubai Sports Council and the UAE Cycling Federation and under the umbrella of the International Cycling Union.
The Challenge will commence at 06:00 am from Dubai International Stadium in Dubai Sports City, passing through some of the most prominent tourist and sports landmarks in Dubai among which are the Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Islands and Montgomery Golf Course.
Short distance
Young cyclists from 2 to 12 years old will catch this opportunity to entertain biking on 18th February at a closed racecourse and in a safe atmosphere, accompanied by their families. Children from 2 to 3 years old will participate in the 1 km challenge, while children from 4 to 5 years old to compete in 2 km challenge and children from 6 to 11 years old (short junior) will participate in the 4.5 km challenge. Children from 9 to 12 years old (long junior) are decided to contest the 9 km challenge.
There will also be a race for amateurs with a short distance of 40 km while 20% of contestants in Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycling Challenge, who are registered in all categories from the age of 19 & up to above 79 years old, will qualify to participate in the Final Cycling Race, the biggest in the world, taking place next August in Glasgow – Scotland.