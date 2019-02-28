The Special Olympics ‘Torch of Hope’ made its way to the UAE from Athens yesterday evening ahead of the beginning of the sporting event in Abu Dhabi in two weeks’ time.
An Etihad aeroplane with Special Olympics livery landed at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
Among the welcoming committee was Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance, Hessa Bint Eisa Bu Humaid, Minister of Community Development, and Shaika Shaika Al Qasimi, a martial artist.
The torch, which is being used as a symbolic vehicle to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities, will go on a 10-day tour of the UAE before the reaching the Zayed Sports City Stadium on March 14 for the opening ceremony.
The tour begins at Wadi Al Wurayah waterfall in Fujairah on Monday.