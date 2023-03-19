Sharjah: The Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah crowned the winning teams of the Sixth edition of the Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament at a glittering closing ceremony which marked the successful conclusion of the three-month-long event.
Organized by the Authority on the sports fields of Sharjah National Park in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, more than 2,000 players forming 100 teams participated in the tournament in five games, namely football, basketball, volleyball, hockey and cricket. The tournament continued every Saturday for a period of three months.
The closing ceremony was attended by Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, Omar Salim Al Sharji, Director of Labour Standards and Policies Department at the Labour Standards Development Authority, and Tariq Salem Al Khanbashi, Chairman of the organizing company, Reach Target, a number of officials in the sports sector as well as representatives of the participating teams.
Grand ceremony
Al Qaseer gave away the trophies to the winning teams in the first three places with cups and medals in a grand ceremony. The winners were in Football, Sharjah Police team was crowned with the gold medal after winning the final match 3-2, against Fast Contracting team, which won the silver, and the On Plan Real Estate team, which came third. The best player of the tournament went to Mohammed Mustafa Hims from Fast team, the best scorer was Sufian Hammam from Al Hilal team, the best goalkeeper Jabir Mohammed from Sharjah Police team, and the best coach was Adel Abdul Karim from Sharjah Police.
In basketball, The UAS team was crowned champion, the second was GMG team, and the third was Friends team. In volleyball Sharjah Police team came first, the second was Club Dunes team, and the third Friends team.
In cricket the first place went to Wekaya team, the second was Bee’a team, and the third was Abonmed team. In hockey Oscar team was crowned in first place, the second place went to UAE Falcon Hockey Club team, and the third was Sharjah Tiger team.