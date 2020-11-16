Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution’s Heba Sami won the table tennis title while Suad Yousuf Saeed of Dubai Police took the bowling crown among Emiratis in the opening week of the 2020 Sheikha Hind Women’s Sports tournament.
Heba defeated Mona Al Sahlawi of ENOC in the Emirati women’s table tennis final while Fatima Mohammed of Dubai Municipality took the bronze medal. In the non-Emirati table tennis competition, Sondos Salem of Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai (RTA) defeated RTA’s Ma Bermadette for the title, while Yolanda of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services finished third.
In the bowling competition, Suad Yousef Saeed finished ahead of Dubai Municipality’s Fatima Sabeel in the Emirati category and Sheikha Aba Bangit of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing came third. In the non-Emirati category, Lady Liz-Ann of FAME Training Institute took the top honours while Aura Michello of Idea Art Interior took silver and Jennifer Mamoun of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing got the bronze.
In the 3km Road Run, which took place on Saturday, Dubai Police’s Mariam Mubarak finished ahead of Rawda Al Mansouri of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, while Noura Jassim of State Security took the bronze. In the non-Emirati category, Latifa Saroukh topped the podium ahead of Sarra Lajnef of Sarra Lajnef Sports Services, and Shantee Shingraj of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.
This year, team sports are not part of the competitions because of COVID-19 due to the need to maintain social distancing, as mandated by COVID-19 safety regulations and protocols. Competitions are taking place in six individual sports events: bowling, road race (run), cycling, badminton, CrossFit, and table tennis.
The competitions started on November 8 and will continue till November 21 when the badminton champions will be crowned. The cycling competitions will take place on November 17 on the Nad Al Sheba cycling track while the CrossFit championship will take place on November 20 at the Max & Aegle fitness centre in Meydan.