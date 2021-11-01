Sheikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has issued a decree to establish six clubs for Olympic sports — fencing, athletics, weightlifting, archery, water sports and tennis.
Sheikh Nahyan extended his appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for his generous support and continuous patronage in promoting and developing sporting activities in the country.
Sheikh Nahyan also praised the keen interest expressed by Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.
Sheikh Nahyan emphasised the importance and roles of the new clubs to encourage, promote and develop the nation’s youth to pursue on Olympic sports.
The new sports clubs in Abu Dhabi represent an important addition to the development of the sports sector in Abu Dhabi and the UAE in general to help discover talents, refine skills and create future champions.