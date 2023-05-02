Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received Sharjah Club’s football team, who won the President’s Cup, and the club’s board of directors.
The President congratulated the players and the technical and administrative officials of the Sharjah club as well as football fans. He wished the team more sports achievements, locally and internationally and praised the excellent performance of the players during the final.
Support to sports sector
The club’s delegation expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohammed and thanked the President for his support to sports sector in the country.
Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Second Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and other Sheikhs were present at the reception.
Entertaining final
Sharjah FC were crowned 2022-2023 President’s Cup champion after winning a penalty shoot-out 13-12 against Al Ain on April 28. The regulation ended 1-1 at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi last Friday.
Sharjah emerged the champions of the President’s Cup for the 10th time in the club’s history and for the second time in a row following an exciting final.