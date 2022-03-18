Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today met with Avram Glazer, Co-Chairman of the Manchester United Football Club, to discuss preparations related to the launch of the UAE T20 Cricket League scheduled for January 2023.
The meeting highlighted Dubai’s emergence as a prominent venue for international competitions in various sporting disciplines. The home of the International Cricket Council’s headquarters, Dubai has also emerged as a major centre for global cricket tournaments. The city’s steady growth as a global sporting hub has been made possible by the extensive investments made in world-class infrastructure and development initiatives. Last year, Dubai staged the finals of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as well as the majority of matches in the tournament’s qualifying rounds.
Six teams
The UAE T20 Cricket League will feature the participation of six teams including the newly announced Manchester United cricket team. Five teams from India will also participate in the competition.
The matches of the first edition of the UAE T20 Cricket League will be held in Dubai Sports City, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
The meeting was attended by Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Department of Economy and Tourism, and Khalid Al Zarooni, President of Dubai Sports City.