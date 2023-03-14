Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), on Tuesday underlined the importance of enhancing opportunities to Emirati athletes to compete in international sports events, with a particular focus on preparing them for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France.
Sheikh Ahmed chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of NOC, during which he reviewed a number of decisions. He urged all sports federations to double their efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE National Olympic Committee, which seeks to raise the nation’s profile in the global sporting landscape. He also emphasised the importance of developing sports activities to further enhance the performance of athletes.
New members
During the meeting, that was held virtually, Sheikh Ahmed congratulated 11 new members of the Board of Directors and the sports federations that were accepted into the National Olympic Committee’s General Assembly.
Sheikh Ahmed noted that the Committee’s General Assembly will hold its unconventional meeting in the coming period to approve the articles of association in line with the Olympic Charter.
Number of decisions reviewed
The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, First Vice-President of NOC and Chairman of Executive Office, Mohammad Al Mahmoud, Second Vice-President of NOC, and Eng. Azza Bint Sulaiman, Assistant Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of NOC, in addition to members of the Board of Directors.
Apart from reviewing a number of decisions, the meeting witnessed the approval of the minutes of the second Board meeting, the annual Olympic report, the closing account (2020-2021-2022), budget estimates for 2023, and the minutes of the Committee’s Executive Office meetings.