Vissesh Sharma shows off his medals and certificates following his victories in Rajkot, Gujarat, last week. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE-based swimmer Vissesh Parameswar Sharma is expectantly awaiting the release of the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) list of selected swimmers for the 10th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships to be held in Bengaluru.

The 13-year student from Indian High School Dubai was one of the many standout performers at last week’s 36th Glenmark Sub-Junior and 46th Junior Swimming Championships held in Rajkot. The Dubai boy ended his five events with three silver medals in the 50, 100 and 200-metre backstroke and a gold in the 4x100-metre medley relay.

This consistent form in Group II (12-14 years) competition at Rajkot’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Swimming Pool may well see him end as a member of the Indian junior squad, likely to be announced by month end, for the competition scheduled in the southern city from September 24-October 2.

“It’s a bit of a nervous wait at the moment as I expect to be in the list of swimmers making the cut for Bengaluru. The list is supposed to be out any time and I would be hoping to see my name on it,” Sharma told Gulf News after landing in Dubai from India.

“Even though I’ve improved marginally on my personal best times in Rajkot, I was not entirely satisfied with my performances, simply because I thought I had put in the hard work to be at the top of the podium in each of the races,” he added.

This year’s championships in Bengaluru will be open for swimmers in three categories, namely Group A (18 years and above), Group B (15-17 years) and Group C (12-14 years), and Sharma is hoping he will be making the cut for India in the last age group. Earlier in March, Sharma “The ultimate aim is always to break records and improve on the times every time I am in the pool,” Sharma related.

“But the bigger picture is of course, to be part of Team India and I can see this dream come true in the near future,” the 13-year-old added.

A handy qualifying timings at the Bengaluru championships would mean Sharma could possibly be at the next step of making it into the senior Indian national squad in the near future. “Competing in Rajkot was an entirely different and new experience. I know what it means to be competing among the best, and what actually needs to be done to be at the top of your game,” Sharma said.