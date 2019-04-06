Latifa Salem Al Hossani Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Sharjah Women’s Sports Club girl Latifa Salem Al Hossani will be among the four-member squad departing for the 2019 World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships to be held in Torun, Poland.

Al Hossani will be joined by two Dubai girls Zainab Moosa Al Hossani and Shahad Kharram and Noura Al Breiki from Abu Dhabi.

The competition, to be held at the Torun Arena Sports Hall in Torun, Poland, will see the UAE’s quartet compete for medals till the end of the tournament on April 14.

Al Breiki is the highest ranked fencer at No. 228 followed by Kharram (No. 344) and Al Hossani (346), while Zainab is yet to be ranked.