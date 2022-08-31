Abu Dhabi: Sharjah Women’s Sports Team and Bahrain Club booked their place in the inaugural Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) GCC Volleyball Cup for Ladies final after winning their respective semi-final matches in Abu Dhabi.
At the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Bahrain Club beat FBMA Team in straight sets while Sharjah Women’s Sports Team came out on top against Al Wasl in the all-UAE last-four encounter.
Bahrain’s impressive 3-0 (25-9, 25-9, 25-4) victory against a spirited FBMA Team meant they extended their winning streak in the tournament after winning both their group stage matches against Kuwait’s Salwa Al Sabah and Sharjah Women’s Sports Team.
Very happy
Speaking of the result, Bahrain coach Younis Al Haddar, said: “We are very happy that we have won this match especially after we won both matches in the group stage. We stuck to our game plan and our players played exceptionally well against a very good side in FBMA. It is important that we continue this when we play in the final as that is another important game for us.”
The second semi-final saw Sharjah Women’s Sports Team overcome Al Wasl 3-1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19) in a closely-fought and entertaining match.
Big win
Sharjah player Ryam Al Suwaidi was delighted with the result. She said: “This is a big win as it was against a very good side who made it difficult for us. Every match is tough and this was no different. We remained focused and performed well as a team and happy to have won. Of course, it’s a magical feeling to do this in the semi-final and we are looking forward to the final and hoping that we can win.”
The tournament has attracted six teams from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. FBMA Team, Al Wasl and Sharjah Women’s Sports Team are UAE’s representatives with Kuwait’s Al Sabah, Bahrain Club and Saudi Noura Club also featuring.