Sharjah: Sharjah Women’s Sport (SWS) has once again partnered with the Sharjah Environment Company Bee’ah to promote women’s sports in the emirate and to enhance regional and international sporting tournaments by forging collaborations. To further these integrated efforts, Bee’ah is extending its sponsorship to SWS.

The SWS and Bee’ah recently signed an agreement, which stipulates that Bee’ah will provide financial and logistic support to table tennis and karate teams under Sharjah Women’s Sport Club’s (SWSC), which is an affiliate of SWS, while the establishment will promote Bee’ah throughout all its initiatives.