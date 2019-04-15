Sharjah: Sharjah Women’s Sport (SWS) has once again partnered with the Sharjah Environment Company Bee’ah to promote women’s sports in the emirate and to enhance regional and international sporting tournaments by forging collaborations. To further these integrated efforts, Bee’ah is extending its sponsorship to SWS.
The SWS and Bee’ah recently signed an agreement, which stipulates that Bee’ah will provide financial and logistic support to table tennis and karate teams under Sharjah Women’s Sport Club’s (SWSC), which is an affiliate of SWS, while the establishment will promote Bee’ah throughout all its initiatives.
Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of SWS, said: “This partnership translates our dedication to forging strategic collaborations with institutions from the State and private sectors, particularly Bee’ah, which always supports Sharjah’s development projects. We have already been cooperating with this leading company that plays an effective role in sponsoring and supporting an array of our initiatives, that are aimed at raising awareness on the importance of supporting women sports.”