Dubai: The Big 3 and Sharjah Women Team A clinched the men’s and women’s titles at the NAS 3x3 Basketball Championship — leaving The Quattro Ballers and Triple Threat to triumph in the junior girls and boys categories, respectively, in the seventh Nad Al Sheba (NAS) Ramadan Sports Tournament.

The Big 3 defeated Ball Above All 19-11 for the men’s title, while the Sharjah Women Team ‘A’ over-powered And One 13-6 to pocket their second major triumph in as many days. Winners of the 11th Sharjah Women Ramadan Championship the previous night, Sharjah Women Team ‘A’ dug in deep to get past the And One team. The junior girls title went to the Quattro Ballers as they swamped the Brooklyn Nets 9-2.

As many as 66 teams representing different segments of society took part in this popular tournament at the Dubai Design District basketball courts. “The matches were of a high level, but more importantly, everyone enjoyed being a part of this championship and I am sure they are already looking forward to the next edition of the NAS 3x3 Basketball tournament,” Salah Amin, Chairman of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s Executive Committee said.