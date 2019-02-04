Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the IWAS World Games is returning to the emirate for a second time after its successful debut there in 2011. The eighth edition of the world championship brings together seven disciplines, which includes archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are scheduled to be held across three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.