Dubai: Sharjah will host participants from 50 countries at the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games 2019.
The Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games confirmed that 1,462 participants, of which 555 including international female and male athletes, are set to compete in the world’s largest wheelchair and amputee sports championship in Sharjah from February 10-16.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Dr Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the IWAS World Games is returning to the emirate for a second time after its successful debut there in 2011. The eighth edition of the world championship brings together seven disciplines, which includes archery, athletics, badminton, swimming, shooting, table tennis and wheelchair fencing, which are scheduled to be held across three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah.
Competitions will be held at three main venues such: Al Thiqa Club American University of Sharjah (AUS) and Al Dhaid Shooting Club.