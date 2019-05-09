Sharjah: The Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship (SRFC) kicked off on Wednesday evening with a glittering opening ceremony. The current edition features 12 senior squads in four groups and six Under-14 teams in two groups to battle it out for the championship titles until May 19, at the Sharjah Sports Club Arena Al Hazana Branch.

A dazzling laser show and dance performance raised the curtain on the event, and the action followed straight after the ceremony. Fast defeated Sport 4 All 4-0, before Sharjah Police overcame Al Mofaja’a in the senior competition.