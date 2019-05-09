Sharjah: The Sharjah Ramadan Futsal Championship (SRFC) kicked off on Wednesday evening with a glittering opening ceremony. The current edition features 12 senior squads in four groups and six Under-14 teams in two groups to battle it out for the championship titles until May 19, at the Sharjah Sports Club Arena Al Hazana Branch.
A dazzling laser show and dance performance raised the curtain on the event, and the action followed straight after the ceremony. Fast defeated Sport 4 All 4-0, before Sharjah Police overcame Al Mofaja’a in the senior competition.
Shaikh Sultan Bin Ahmad Al Qasimi, Chairman of SMC, said that over the years, the championship had gone beyond its amateur status and was now in the class of a professional tournament. It had become a leading Ramadan sport event that is a fixture on the local sporting landscape and attracts promising new talents.