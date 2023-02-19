Sharjah: The Sixth Sharjah Labour Sports Tournament continued with great success in its sixth week, on the sports fields of the Sharjah National Park, with the participation of 2,000 players competing in football, basketball, volleyball, hockey, and cricket.
Organized by the Labour Standards Development Authority in Sharjah, the tournament’s sixth week saw 17 strong and highly technical playoff matches.
LSDA Chairman Salem Yousef Al Qaseer expressed satisfaction over the high level of competitions, which meet the tournament’s goals as a distinguished sports gathering that strengthens ties among workers in the Emirate of Sharjah.
Football semi-finals
The football semi-final matches resulted in the victory of Fast Contracting team over the Sharjah Co-op 7-0, and the Grinta team over the Black Phone 4-0.
In the basketball tournament, GMG beat Fast 53-51, and UAS beat Friends 76-42. While the Volleyball teams took a break this week.
The cricket tournament resulted in the victory of Falcon Kalleri team over Sharjah Co-op team with 10 wickets, Globalink West Star team over Al Saud Sharjah with 5 runs, and Bee’ah 3 team over RAK Wings with 10 wickets. Sharjah Police team defeated Saned team by 9 wickets, Bee’ah 2 team defeated Team Archeology by 8 wickets, and finally, Sharjah Co-op team defeated Black Warriors team by 41 runs.
Hockey competition
In the hockey competition, Sharjah Tigers Hockey Club defeated Toba Tiger Hockey 2-1, Falcon Hockey Club defeated Sri Loin 6-1, while Toba Tiger Hockey Club tied with Falcons Hockey Club 2-2. Sharjah Tiger Hockey Club defeated Oscar Hockey Club 3-2, Khalifa Hockey Club beat Sir Lion’s Hockey Club 2-0, Sir Lion’s Hockey Club itself defeated Toba Hockey Club 1-0, and Sharjah Tiger Hockey Club defeated Khalifa. Hockey 4-2.
The tournament continues to achieve success at the organization and technical levels, amid continuous praise from the participants who unanimously agreed on expressing satisfaction over the excellent tournament, as well as appreciating the opportunity given to them to improve their skills and socialize with their colleagues.