Abu Dhabi: Sharjah were crowned the champions of the ADIB Cup for the 2022-23 season after defeating Al Ain 2-1 at Al Nahyan Stadium on Saturday.
The coronation ceremony was attended by UAE Pro League Chairman Abdulla Nasser Al Jneibi, Nasser Al Awadhi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Group, Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah’s Board of Directors, and Matar Al Darmaki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Ain Football Club Company.
First ADIB Cup win
This is the first time Sharjah win the ADIB Cup title in their history.
Sharjah managed to claim their third title in the current season as they have emerged champions of the UAE Super Cup and the President’s Cup.