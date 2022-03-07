As part of the arrangement, RPM’s scope of services include Ambulance services for all their matches and Health & Safety Trainings for their inhouse trainers and coaches.

With a vision to develop professional sports through a wide range of training systems and diverse facilities, Shabab AlAhli Dubai FC hopes to highlight the concept of sports with long-term goals aimed at helping the club and the football team reach a prominent place among the leading teams in the United Arab Emirates and throughout Asia.

Great passion

According to Mr. Ismail Abdulrahman Al Banna, CEO of Shabab AlAhli Dubai FC, the club has been able to achieve immense success over the past years and is committed to maintaining great passion in the field of football.

The club also offers a unique experience in the field of VIP membership and its welcoming features aim to ensure that their members enjoy the warm hospitality specially designed to enhance their experience during their matches.

The stadiums currently used by the club include Rashid Stadium, which is a multi-purpose stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates that was named after Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. It is currently used mostly for football & Rugby matches.

The stadium holds 12,000 people and is the home ground of Shabab Al-Ahli. Shabab Al Ahli also has Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium and Al Aweer Stadium as a second and third home ground for the club.

Sports events

Commenting on the event, Major Tom Louis, CEO Response Plus Holding PJSC said: “We are delighted to partner with the renowned Shabab AlAhli Dubai FC and add another prestigious sports facility to our portfolio with a reputation to deliver the best in healthcare training and resources for sports events and for meeting the requirements of wellbeing of sports professionals. Our team of world class professionals look forward to working with Shabab AlAhli Dubai FC.”

RPM has in the past worked with various national & international sports entities and have had immense experience implementing a robust and exemplary corporate governance framework to ensure strong growth as a provider of on-site healthcare management and medical services from remote work sites.