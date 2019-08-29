Dubai. Shabab Al Ahli Dubai will face Al Jazira on Saturday as the Arabian Gulf Cup enters the second round this weekend. The feature match of the week will be played at the club’s Al Aweer ground, while Sharjah host Al Wahda and Al Nasr make the trip to Kalba to take on Khor Fakkan in Saturday’s two early games. Shabab Al Ahli Dubai were involved in a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Al Ain last weekend.