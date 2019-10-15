Dutch legend says sport headed in the right direction with use of technology

Dubai: Dutch football great Clarence Seedorf has backed Fifa for ushering innovations such as goal-line technology and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for improvement in the sport.

Seedorf, who is currently coach of the Cameroon national team, was widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation while being the most decorated Dutch player-ever after winning domestic and continental titles playing for clubs in the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Brazil.

“I am in favour of goalline and VAR simply because the human eye can see and take in only that much. Our game has changed so much, and the on-field officials need all the help they can receive,” Seedorf told delegates on the concluding day of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) here on Tuesday.

“I think these innovations were a great choice by Fifa as it not only helps improve the game, but also makes football more transparent to all,” he added.

Seedorf is considered one of the most successful players in Uefa Champions League history as he is the first and currently the only player to have won the Champions League with three clubs — once with Ajax (1995), once with Real Madrid (1998) and twice with AC Milan (2003 and 2007).