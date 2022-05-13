Dubai: The 2nd edition of Dubai Schools Games, launched by Dubai Sports Council, will continue up to next June.
The Tournament is organized by ESM Company and held under the sponsorship of Gems Educational Schools Group.
The swimming competition of the Tournament took place on 9th & 10th May 2022 at Hamdan Sports Complex with participation of more than 870 male & female swimmers of different age groups, who competed in 28 swimming challenges.
The Repton School gained 552 points and won 1st place in the general rank of preliminary schools, followed by Gems Schools & Jumeirah Schools with 532 points.
The Gems Wellington International Schools got 1st place in the general rank of secondary schools with 913 points.
The padel tennis competition will be held on 14th & 15th May at W.B.A Academy, while the basketball competition is scheduled from 23rd to 26th May at Dubai Sports World. The badminton competition will be arranged upcoming June and the Gymnastics competition to be organized on 18th June.
13 competitions
Participants in the 2nd edition of Dubai Schools Games compete in 13 sports competitions; these are: basketball, padel tennis, people of determination games, gymnastics, badminton, golf, cricket, indoor cricket, swimming, tennis, rhythmic Gymnastics, chess and electronic games.
Dubai Schools Games Tournament is organized with massive participation of various schools. Participation in this Tournament is free for all schools and students of multi-nationalities, different levels & categories and various ages from 9 to 19 years old. Talents scouting program is implemented in all sports competitions. Representatives from Dubai clubs attend the competitions to scout promising talents and follow their performance & progress.
The Tournament is organized as part of DSC’s efforts to develop sport in the school sector, confirming the eminent role of schools to boost the sports movement in the State, since schools are considered as the solid base of the sports pyramid, from where promising talents are scouted to support clubs and national teams to win titles and attain international achievements. School sports competitions are the preliminary step in scouting & boosting sports talents before moving to join clubs.