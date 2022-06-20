Ajman: Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) organized the second edition of the “City Centre Ajman Indoor Run” in cooperation with City Centre Ajman and Endurance Sports Services.
The race consisted of two distances of 8km and 4km for adults in addition to 800m distance for juniors. The race was part of ADTD’s strategy to enhance and foster the role of community sport and enable it to be the ideal way of lifestyles and encourage practicing in physical activities even during the summer period.
In its second edition, the race attracted various age groups, starting from age eight, in addition to the Emirati categories and the open categories, both for men and women, where the number of participants reached 300 runners.
Medals and certificates
The event concluded with the distribution of medals and certificates of participation to all competitors. The winners of the first three places won gold, silver, and bronze medals totaling to 102 winners from all categories.
Khadija Turki, Acting Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, commented, “We are keen to organize a series of events and sports activities during the year as part of Ajman Tourism’s strategy to promote the emirate as a sports destination that attracts all members of the society and athletes, from local and international arenas. By doing so, we contribute to the dissemination and the promotion of the culture of adopting sport as a lifestyle, especially in the summer, when the heat represents a challenge, by creating practical solutions with our strategic partners from the private sector, such as City Centre Ajman, to turn this period into a season full of activities and energy, by choosing closed and air-conditioned venues to suit all levels, abilities and ages.”