Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance, presents the winner's trophy to Sara Hussein Saleh Al Armouti on the final day of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy’s (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Abu Dhabi: Sara Hussein Saleh Al Armouti from Jordan emerged as the winner while Nadia Abdul Aziz Taryam of the UAE finished second and Anita Annika Sande of Norway third in the 7th Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy’s (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup which concluded on Saturday. Shaikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, the UAE’s Minister of Tolerance, attended the final day of the event and crowned the grand prix winners of the International Ladies category (CSI2*), presented by Longines.

Alongside Nahayan, many key personalities attended the final such as Jabr Al Suwaidi, General Manager of Crown Prince’s Court in Abu Dhabi; Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation; Sheikha Shamsa Bint Hasher Al Maktoum, member of the Board of UAE Volleyball Association; Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council among others.