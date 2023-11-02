Sharjah: Ronak Panoly’s century guided Z Games Strikers into the final of the CBFS T20 2023 tournament with a 30-run win over The Vision Shipping in a high-voltage clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The Strikers’ opener made his rivals rue their decision to elect to field after winning the toss with an array of exquisite shots. The former UAE Under-19 all-rounder plundered 106 off 52 deliveries that included five fours and 11 sixes, in a knock that mixed finesse with aggression. He put on an 116-run partnership with opener Lovepreet Singh, who played a supporting role to Panoly, who was in imperious form. Z Games Strikers posted a substantial total of 181/3 in their allotted 20 overs.
Pivotal role
The Vision Shipping started their chase in a positive fashion as Sandeep Singh, a renowned power-hitter, unleashed his attacking prowess. Sandeep blazed his way to 36 in just 18 balls, giving his team a fighting chance. However, wickets tumbled at the other end, thanks to the brilliant bowling display from Z Games Strikers.
Captain Mohammed Azhar played a pivotal role in dismantling Shipping top order, finishing with a four-wicket haul in four overs. Nasir Faraz too chipped in with a invaluable 49 for Vision Shipping, but that was not enough to take them past the target as they were bundled out for 151 in 18.5 overs. Irfan Khattak also played his part for Z Games Strikers with two wickets to book a meeting with Seven Districts in the final.
Brief scores:
Z Games Strikers beat The Vision Shipping by 30 runs. Z Games Strikers 181/3 in 20 overs (Ronak Panoly 105, Lovepreet Singh 30) The Vision Shipping 151 in 18.5 overs (Nasir Faraz 49, Sandeep Singh 36, Mohammed Azar 4 for 21, Irfan Khattak 2 for 33).