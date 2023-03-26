Lopez and Alcorisa advance

Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Association, graced the tournament and watched the matches.

Lopez and Alcorisa advanced following the withdrawal of duo Hamad Al Janahi and Mhar Joseph.

Hamad Al-Mazmi and Muhammad Al-Qasim overcame Saud Al-Arif and Nasser Al-Balushi 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 to secure spots in the next round of the competition.

Francisco Rodriguez and Ignacio Gonzalez cruised into the next round following a 6-1, 6-2 win over Mohammed Al Shamsi and Daniel Blanco.

Abdullah Abdulaziz and Faris Al Janahi battled past Salem Al Houli and Andres Perez, 6-2, 4-6, 13-11.

Ali Al Aref and Victor Mina reached the quarter-finals after brushing aside Ranjan Pradeep and Rabih Al-Maristani, 6-0, 6-1.

In other matches, Gonzalo Torres and Fabrizio Jorio defeated Muammar Amin and Nasser Hamouda, 6-1, 6-2; Issa Al Marzouqi and Ahmed Mustafa beat Omair Al-Zarouni and Hamid Bin Lahej, 6-1, 6-4.

The Emirati and Expatriate Open category also witnessed some thrilling clashes.

Javier Lopez and Abdullah Abdulaziz were the first to reach the quarter-finals as they defeated Saeed Al Marri and Benjamin Palm 6-2, 6-2. Majid Al Janahi and Sebastiao Maria stormed into the quarter-finals after sweeping aside, Abdul Rahman Samir and Hamad Al Mazrouei 6-0, 6-0.

Fencing competition

Roberto Rodriguez and Fares Al Janahi defeated Salem Al Houli and Andres Perez, 6-1, 6-2 while Sergio Alcorisa and Abdulla Ahmad beat Muammar Amin and Nasr Al Neyadi, 6-1, 6-0.

The fencing competition is scheduled for March 28–29, and the cycling competition will take place on March 30–31 at Meydan Road and various locations in Mohammed Bin Rashid City.

The volleyball competition will begin on April 1. A wheelchair basketball competition will take place from April 1 to April 9 at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.