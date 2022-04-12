Dubai: The padel tennis championship witnessed some exciting quarter-finals clashes in the Emirati and Expat category and Advanced Men’s category at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament in Dubai on Monday.

In the Emirati and Expat category, Roberto Rodriguez and Faris Al Janahi qualified for the semi-finals after defeating Hamad Abdullah and Francisco Javier Rodriguez 6-3, 6-1.

Saeed Muhammad Al Marri and Javier Garcia Lopez advanced after Salem Al Houli Ali and Javier Quiros Garcia pulled out.

Muhammad Ahmed Ahli and Mason Xavi qualified after beating Khaled Al Shamsi Abdullah and Andres Perez Veira 6-3, 6-4. Abdullah Ahli Ahmed and Sergio Ecardo Alcoisa sealed their spot in the semis following an easy 6-3, 6-1 victory over Nasser Al Ketbi and Javier Santonga.

Top sporting attraction

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and organised by the Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting attractions during Ramadan since 2013.

In the Advanced Men’s category, Javier Garcia Lopez and Martin Noschese Noschesetenis stormed into the semi-final with a thumping 6-0, 6-0 win over Sami El Sayed and Xavi Mason.

Roberto Rodriguez and Antonio Cardona Toni advanced after struggling past Francesco Ferrao and Javier Rodriguez, 7-5, 6-4.

Image Credit: Courtesy: DSC

Xavi de Benito Friel and Jacobo Perez Sindon qualified after Rock Ballister Rilat and Robin de la Red withdrew. Sergio Ecardo Alcorisa and Gabriel Espelita Font qualified after defeating Khaled Al Shamsi Abdullah and Ryan Wyatt 6-2, 6-1.

In the men’s professional category, Seiji Meos and Kenneth Kauenberg moved ahead with a 6-0, 6-4 over Sheikh Rashid Ammar and Fermin Batata.

Jordan’s Dean MacFarlane and Federico Morales advanced to the next round after defeating Muhammad Al Shamsi Ali and Salem Al Holi 7-5, 4-6, 10-7. Omar Muhammad Ibrahim, Amer Ahli and Jean-Eric Morten and Maru Diaz also secured their spots in the next round.

DDF extends sponsorship deal

Meanwhile, extending sponsorship of the NAS Sports Tournament, Dubai Duty Free renewed a deal for the ninth edition of the event.

The sponsorship agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Dubai Sports Council in the presence of Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the session, and Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice-President of Corporate Services at Dubai Duty Free. Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice-President and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “We are pleased to once again support the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament 2022, which has grown in stature and attracted a large number of participants. We are also pleased to have a number of our employees taking part in some sporting events.”

On the volleyball courts, Al Jawareh registered an easy 3-0 victory over Zabeel to take top spot in Group B.

Riding on Atos Ferreira’s superb allround efforts, Al Jawareh won the first two close sets, 25-21 and 25-23. With a flurry of powerful serves and conversions off free balls, Al Jawareh quickly established a lead and later wrapped up the game after winning the third set, 25-16, against their rivals.

Al Jawareh registered an easy 3-0 victory over Zabeel to take top spot in Group B. Image Credit: Courtesy: DSC

In another match, the Emperor outlasted the Spider 3-1 (25-14, 25-20, 21-25, and 25-12) in a thrilling marathon match.

Al Jawareh rose to the top of the standings with five points, while Spider are in second position with two points, followed by Zabeel, who has collected one point so far in the tournament.

UAE win Gulf Padel Cup

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of Dubai, graced the occasion and watched the volleyball and padel championship matches.

Basti met Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Tennis Association, and congratulated him on the UAE national team’s victory in the final of the inaugural edition of the Gulf Padel Cup.