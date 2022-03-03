Abu Dhabi: In response to high demand, the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJ) has fast-tracked the opening of registrations for the 14th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC). The largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu calendar will take place from November 11 to 19 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena in the UAE capital.

Although registrations will not close until November 01, the UAEJJF – the nation’s governing body for jiu-jitsu – decided to open registrations earlier than planned in response to the tremendous global interest and the need for players – particularly those from overseas – to have sufficient time to prepare their journey to the UAE for the competition.

The return of ADWPJJC, along with numerous other jiu-jitsu events hosted by the UAEJJF, demonstrates Abu Dhabi’s undisputed position as the global capital for the sport, as well as rapidly growing interest in the sport.

Ultimate stop

The championship has established itself as the ultimate stop on the international Jiu-Jitsu calendar, attracting thousands of competitors from across the globe to compete in youth, masters, amateurs and professionals divisions in the chase for gold and a successful conclusion to the season.

According to the Federation’s schedule, ADWPJJC action will begin on November 11 with the Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival, a two-day event that will include contests for Kids 1 (4-5 years old), Kids 2 (6-7), and Kids 3 (8-9) across all belt colours; Infant (10-11), Junior (12-13), Teen (14-15), and Youth (16-17) white belts; Amateurs white and blue belts; and Parajiu-Jitsu Adults.

The Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held on November 13 and 14 and will see athletes aged 10 to 17 from around the world taking to the mat, while the Abu Dhabi World Masters Jiu-Jitsu Championship will be held on November 15 and 16 featuring some of the sport’s elite names aged 30 and up from various nationalities.

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place from November 17 to 19, with the finals on Sunday. The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 who holds a purple, brown or black Belt. Purple belt professional division will also be open to athletes aged 16 and 17.

14th edition

Talking about the opening of registrations, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAEJJF, expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his continuous and unlimited support to the development of jiu-jitsu in the UAE, noting that Abu Dhabi’s preparations for the 14th edition began immediately after the conclusion of the previous edition last November.