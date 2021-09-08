TriYas returns to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser

TriYas presented by Adnoc 2021 is back on following recent Government approvals — all athletes wishing to take part can now register for the event, which takes place on Friday October 15 at Yas Marina Circuit.

Always a huge highlight on the Abu Dhabi calendar, this year’s event was originally due to take place in February. With a new date now confirmed, participants can sign up in advance to take advantage of a fantastic early-bird discount until Wednesday September 15, allowing entrants to make a saving of 10 per cent.

Entrants who registered for the original date will have their place automatically secured for the new date.

Now in its 11th year, TriYas attracts competitors to put their bodies through a challenging physical test made up of three elements — swimming, cycling and running.

There are nine separate categories at this year’s event, including the brand-new Duathlon Sprint, which involves a 5km run and a 21km bike ride, before coming to a conclusion with another run, this time over a 2.5km distance.

Those entrants wishing to compete on an individual basis can choose from Sprint, Olympic or Super Sprint categories, but if they would prefer to be involved as part of a group, there is the Sprint Team Relay or Olympic Team Relay.

There will also be a Junior Triathlon, for ages 12 to 16 years, which involves a 200m swim, 9.9km bike ride and 2.5km run

The 2020 instalment of the event was a huge success and played host to the highest number of Emirati competitors in TriYas history, as well as the largest amount of youth participants.

Sponsored by ADNOC and National Ambulance, TriYas is a fun-filled day, providing members of the local community, and beyond, with an opportunity to push their bodies to the limit and achieve personal goals.

The action begins with the first event at 6.20am and there will be a break between the morning and afternoon sessions due to the high temperatures. Participants will be able to collect Race Packs at TrainYas on Tuesday October 12 between 6pm and 9pm. Registrations will close on Tuesday October 12 on the Yas Marina Circuit website.

The event will be open to spectators who are able to provide a green pass.

Please note, participants must have received two doses of a UAE-approved COVID-19 vaccine, as well as providing a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of entering the venue. Children under the age of 12 will not be permitted to participate.