The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival — Abu Dhabi will be held at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena from February 18-20. Registration for the event, which will see athletes aged four to 13 take to the mats in a variety of categories, began on January 29 and will conclude on February 14.

The championship is part of UAEJJF’s ongoing strategy to promote the sport’s growth and development. It provides a perfect platform for the country’s aspiring athletes across various clubs and academies to begin their journey in jiu-jitsu.

Last year’s Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Championship was highly praised by the jiu-jitsu community in the UAE, particularly by parents, because it had multiple positive aspects on the participating children’s personalities, talents, and life experiences, said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of UAEJJF.

“The Federation’s strategy places a great emphasis on the categories of children as it helps to find and refine their skills at an early age through training programmes that match the highest international standards,” Al Shamsi added. “These competitions will lay the foundations for developing a distinguished generation of champions and prepare them to complete the journey. “The registrations for the Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival have exceeded our expectations, demonstrating that organising the tournament enhances the Federation’s strategic successes and plans that target this young and promising generation.”

The Challenge Jiu-Jitsu Festival will kick off on February 18 with competitions for Kids 1, Kids 2, and Kids 3 categories, continue the next day with competitions for girls in the Infant and Junior categories, and wrap up on Sunday with competitions for boys in the Infant and Junior categories.

The launch of this championship, according to Ibrahim Al Hosani, coach of the national youth team, reflects the Federation’s keenness to invest in the younger age groups as a basis for expanding the game, as well as its objective of preparing players capable of competing in international stages.

“Participation in the competition helps to motivate youngsters to face challenges and prepares them to stand on the mat by exposing them to the environment of enthusiastic contests,” said Al Hosani. “Such tournaments will help them hone their skills and improve their physical and mental fitness to launch a successful professional career and climb podiums.”