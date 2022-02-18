Ras Al Khaimah: With the countdown well and truly on for the hugely anticipated 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, the world’s best athletes today took part in a special training session on Al Marjan Island, ahead of tomorrow’s big race.
Male elite athletes included Jacob Kiplimo, the current world half marathon record holder and team mate Peter Maru. The reigning champion of the 2020 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, Ababel Yeshaneh, also took part in the training session, alongside fellow female elite stars, Hellen Obiri and Genzebe Dibaba.
Fierce competition
With 45-star athletes confirmed to participate in the 15th edition of the world’s fastest half marathon tomorrow’s race is set to see fierce competition, as over 4,000 runners compete across four categories, including the half marathon, half marathon – relay teams of two, 5km and 1mile races, respectively.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon will take elite and non-elite runners on a fantastic flat and fast course, treating athletes to pristine views of the naturally beautiful Emirate’s white sandy beaches, shimmering azure sea and major hotel destinations and resorts.