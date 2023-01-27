Dubai: More than 190 top players from UAE and the region are taking part in the qualification events forthe six wild card entries to the World Padel Tour Abu Dhabi Master, which began on Friday and will conclude on February 12.
The UAE Wild Card Championship, sponsored by Emirates Post Group in partnership with UAE Padel Association and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will consist of six tournaments that will take place across the UAE over three weekends in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah.
The championship, organised by Global MICE Organisation Limited (GMOL Events) in collaboration with Match Spot, will be held in three categories: UAE Residents Open, UAE Nationals and GCC Nationals for both men and women. More than 90 teams have registered for the six play-off matches, including over 50 men’s and 35 women’s teams.
Other events
The Emirates Post Group UAE Wild Card Championship will commence with the UAE Residents Open tournament at Padel Arena in Sharjah over the three days. The second event, which is organised for UAE nationals, will follow the same knockout format from February 3-5 at the World Padel Academy in Dubai. Advanced padel players from other GCC nations will compete in the third round from February 10-11, at the Abu Dhabi Padel Hub at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
The finals for each of the six tournaments will be held on February 12 at the Abu Dhabi Padel Hub, with each winning team receiving a wild card, qualifying them to play against the world’s top-seeded padel players in the Qualification round of the Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master, taking place from February 18-20 at 321 Sports on Hudayriyat Island. This will be followed by the Main Draw of the Modon Abu Dhabi Padel Master from February 21-26 at Bab Al Nojoum on Hudayriyat Island in Abu Dhabi.