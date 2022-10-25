Fruitful cooperation

Mr. Al Marzouqi praised the fruitful cooperation and strong support provided to the Abu Dhabi CAS Alternative Hearing Centre by the authorities concerned with the sports sector in the country, to achieve its objectives of promoting the culture of arbitration in sports at the regional level, especially with the facilities made available to all parties to the dispute for the amicable settlement of disputes that may arise to athletes, whether local or international.

For his part, Mr. Dirar Balhol Al Falasi, Vice Chairman of the UAE Sport Arbitration Centre, said that the participation of so many legal and sports institutions, as well as the presence of an elite group of law professionals, jurists and academics renowned for their competence, both locally and in the Arab world, in this training programme, testifies to the importance of the educational aspect in the field of sports arbitration, which in turn contributes to establishing the spirit of law, justice and transparency to bring more stability to the sports sector.

He underlined the active role of the qualification programme in sports litigation over 4 consecutive days, to discuss a number of important topics in the presence of strategic partners and specialists in the legal and sports fields, which will certainly contribute to raising the level of those belonging to the field of sports arbitration and improving their knowledge and expertise.

The first training session was moderated by journalist YaqoobAlsaadi, Head of Abu Dhabi Sports Channels, where the concept of the sports industry and its recent development and the mechanism of financial control of sports bodies as an important tool to protect sport from corruption were discussed, in addition to tackling the issue of exploitation rights of athletes' images and the impact of exceptional circumstances on the contracts concluded.

Dr. Abdul Majeed Mahmoud, Head of the Technical Office of the Judicial Inspection at the ADJD, addressed the development of sport at both competition and championship levels, and the establishment of national and international entities to manage sports events, in a context marked by the transformation of sport into an industry and an investment, which requires providing an attractive environment for this investment field, due to its positive impact on the national economy of countries.

Legal rules

He pointed out that this development has led to the establishment of legal rules and limits in various sports practices, and for conflicts between athletes and clubs, motivated by the emergence of legal and economic considerations, hence the advent of arbitration and mediation for the resolution of disputes, especially with the expansion of transactions in the sports field, following the transfer of practice to professional and semi-professional environments.

For his part, Counsellor Hisham Badawi, Head of the Central Auditing Organisation of the Arab Republic of Egypt, reviewed the financial control procedures of sports bodies, as well as their role in protecting sports activities, which is of great interest to countries, companies and commercial institutions that provide support services to it, and highlighted the emergence of sponsoring entities that, over time, have begun to take on an institutional nature that includes financial, administrative and legal systems to manage and supervise sports.

With the transformation of sport into an institutional activity that involves multiple parties, including countries with their own regulations, laws and rules, he added, it has become necessary to put in place controls to prevent any financial or administrative corruption, which can be exploited in the commission of money laundering, economic crimes or any other type of crime.

Dr. Ahmad Abdel Zaher, legal advisor at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, discussed players' image rights, which have become an important contractual clause in players' contracts with their clubs, and can result in the player's destination being diverted from one club to another, or in disputes between the player and different parties in the event of a breach of this clause, as an economic aspect that generates a great deal of profit, both for players and clubs.

Dr. Abdel Zaher said that image rights in sport are extremely valuable assets, as they involve many financial and sporting elements, to such an extent that the services of an expert are needed to ensure their legal protection. There are many issues and questions whose answers are unknown to the unqualified, and therefore, obtaining professional legal advice is a prerequisite for the proper exploitation of these rights, he concluded.

Players' contracts

For his part, Judge Dr. Muhammad Al-Ketbi from Al Ain Court of First Instance, who holds a PhD in professional sports contracts, spoke about the impact of exceptional circumstances on players' contracts and about certain procedures that are considered illegal in normal times, and which are necessary to protect public order in exceptional cases, referring to the concept of force majeure in civil law, which allows justice, depending on the emergency circumstances, to balance the interests of both parties, and to restore the burdensome obligation to a reasonable extent if justice decides to terminate any agreement to the contrary, citing examples from the reality of the "Covid 19" pandemic and its impact on these contracts.