It has been a remarkable debut campaign for the Slovenian, who already boasts a stage and GC win at the Volta ao Algarve, and now adds to it with a stage and GC win in California.

Commenting on the win, Pogacar said: “Today was amazing, and it has been all week. I’d like to thank all my teammates and the staff. The team worked very hard every day and this yellow jersey is not just for me but for the whole of UAE Team Emirates. The Mt. Baldy stage was the key moment for me, but this victory took the whole week to build up to. It’s the most beautiful victory of my career, and now I’m just going to focus on building and progressing as a rider.“